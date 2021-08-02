California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 4,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.