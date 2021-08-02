California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 402 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Grove Capital LP increased its position in Callaway Golf by 22.3% during the first quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Callaway Golf by 49.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 553,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 183,800 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 20.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.70. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.