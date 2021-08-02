California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 699 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Virtu Financial worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after buying an additional 962,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after buying an additional 706,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,440,000 after buying an additional 247,045 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 1,799,064 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after buying an additional 878,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

