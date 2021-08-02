California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 718 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPCE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 37,328 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $29.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

