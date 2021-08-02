Canaccord Genuity Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $124.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $103.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.76.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $114.23.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.