Canaccord Genuity Increases Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target to C$8.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CIAFF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised shares of Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Champion Iron has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

