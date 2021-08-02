Canaccord Genuity Raises Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target to C$8.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CIAFF has been the subject of several other research reports. raised shares of Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Champion Iron stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

