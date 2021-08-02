Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $25.60 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

