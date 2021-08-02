Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.56 Million in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $243,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 193.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,755,000 after buying an additional 96,461 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $45.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

