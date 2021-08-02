Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.68 Million in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brunswick by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,994,000 after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 151,635 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $104.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.94.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

