Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of PTGX opened at $49.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

