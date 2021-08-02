Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 21,400 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,609.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 144,817 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.4% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 205.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,543.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 65,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $56.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

