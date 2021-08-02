Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 5,800 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Methode Electronics worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,484,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,849,000 after purchasing an additional 39,107 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 120,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,382,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $47.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

In other Methode Electronics news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

