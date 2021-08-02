Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CNQ traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.50. 1,625,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,435 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 209,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 41,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

