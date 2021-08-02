Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CU. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.38.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of CU stock opened at C$36.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.00.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$907.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1367176 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,535.99.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.