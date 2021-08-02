Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$37.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CU. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.38.
Shares of CU stock opened at C$36.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.00.
In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,535.99.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
