Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Canon will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Canon by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 51.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

