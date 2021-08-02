Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of -0.43. Capcom has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

About Capcom

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

