Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$6.16 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 182,300 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.68, for a total transaction of C$1,035,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 817,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,644,536. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$3,338,221.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,253,648.18. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 963,051 shares of company stock worth $5,300,411.

TSE:CS opened at C$5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.34. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$1.05 and a one year high of C$6.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

