Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 421.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in fuboTV were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in fuboTV by 5,012.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in fuboTV by 748.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.91. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.