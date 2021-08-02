Captrust Financial Advisors Has $99,000 Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1,237.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of KNSL opened at $178.65 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.35.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

