Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,484,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

DCOM stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.11). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

