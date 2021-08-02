Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,650 Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $520,869,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,268,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after buying an additional 502,947 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 133,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 88,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 68,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 41,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $29.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

