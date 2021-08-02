Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1,706.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORT opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CORT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

