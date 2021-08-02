Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Cap of $42.41 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion and approximately $1.58 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003346 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00057873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00033283 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00255746 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006179 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,936,637,337 coins and its circulating supply is 32,081,217,537 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars.

