CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $296,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $387,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,268,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,163,679.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $248,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,473.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 456,798 shares of company stock worth $12,394,638. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

