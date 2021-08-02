CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of CASI opened at $1.16 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $162.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%. Equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

