Casper Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.71 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $73.66 million and $6.71 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00103425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00139313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,767.24 or 1.00059101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.96 or 0.00842809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,252,156,993 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,023,851 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

