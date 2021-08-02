Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cassava Sciences.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -239.75 and a beta of 1.09. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.