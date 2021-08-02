Castlight Health (CSLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, analysts expect Castlight Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSLT opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,355.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,088.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723 over the last quarter. 16.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

