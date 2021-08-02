Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce sales of $11.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.38 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $9.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $49.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.42 billion to $50.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.08 billion to $58.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.08. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $130.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

