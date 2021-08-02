Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $241.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $258.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.70.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $206.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $130.21 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.76.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,793,000 after acquiring an additional 228,718 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,514,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.