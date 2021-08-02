Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $241.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $258.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.70.
Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $206.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $130.21 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.76.
In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,793,000 after acquiring an additional 228,718 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,514,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
