CBOE Vest Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 94,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $741,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $47.00. 139,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,973,808. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

