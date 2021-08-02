CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys 41,523 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 44.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,523 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources accounts for about 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 699,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 654,400 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

NYSE:BEN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.86. 58,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,743. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

