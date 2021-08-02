CBOE Vest Financial LLC Grows Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises 1.5% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dover by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $168.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.13. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $101.54 and a 1 year high of $167.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

