CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 43.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after buying an additional 340,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after buying an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after buying an additional 224,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,013. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.