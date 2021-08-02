CBOE Vest Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.97. 345,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,407,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.70.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

