CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The stock has a market cap of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47.

About CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW)

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

