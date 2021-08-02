Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:CYAD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.15. 39,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Celyad Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.07.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

