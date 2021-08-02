Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 126 ($1.65).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CEY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

LON:CEY traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 106.05 ($1.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,817. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.65.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

