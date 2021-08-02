Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.02. 288,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,827,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 6.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

