Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.02. 288,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,827,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 6.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
Read More: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.