Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $954.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to post $954.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $988.60 million and the lowest is $929.90 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $833.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $48.81. 525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,926. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $62.91.

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,805.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

