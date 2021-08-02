Cerus (CERS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Cerus to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Cerus has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. On average, analysts expect Cerus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cerus stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.31. Cerus has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $372,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

