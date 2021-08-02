CEVA (CEVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect CEVA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CEVA stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 165.47 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

