CF Industries (CF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts expect CF Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CF stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

