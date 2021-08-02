CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
GIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised CGI from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.27.
Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.64. CGI has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 36.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after buying an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CGI by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CGI by 510.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in CGI by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after buying an additional 493,873 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.