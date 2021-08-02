CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised CGI from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.64. CGI has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 36.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after buying an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CGI by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CGI by 510.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in CGI by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after buying an additional 493,873 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.