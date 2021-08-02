CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$130.00 at Scotiabank

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
GIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.27.
NYSE:GIB opened at $90.93 on Thursday. CGI has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.64.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CGI by 6.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after purchasing an additional 493,873 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CGI by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,902,000 after purchasing an additional 226,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $157,390,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,566,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
