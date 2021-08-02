CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$130.00 at Scotiabank

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.27.

NYSE:GIB opened at $90.93 on Thursday. CGI has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.64.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CGI by 6.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after purchasing an additional 493,873 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CGI by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,902,000 after purchasing an additional 226,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $157,390,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,566,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

