Chainswap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,799.00 (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $4,799.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00059856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00816872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00094690 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,370,453 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

