Champion Iron Limited to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CIA. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Laurentian raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Champion Iron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.11.

Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.19. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.