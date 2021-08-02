ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

CHPT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

ChargePoint stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.94. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $27,965.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,061,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $24,944,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

