Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $855.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $855.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $771.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $741.43. 8,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,475. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $749.31. The company has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $707.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

